They haven’t moved to Canada?

Via BPR:

The temper tantrum from celebrities who cannot get over the fact that Donald Trump is going to be the next president continues.

Word broke on Thursday that while Trump is having issues securing top talent to perform at his inauguration, some are planning a concert to go against it.

Concert promoter Mark Ross has a “We The People” concert in the works to go head-to-head with the inauguration, Politico reported.

Ross, who is the son of the late Time Warner CEO Steve Ross, is planning to hold the concert in Miami on Jan. 20.

“The talent is banging on our doors to do this,” a source told Politico.

There was no shortage of celebrities who backed Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign which was good enough to help her secure second place in an essentially two person race.

