A function held at the Austrian embassy in Germany still served traditional festive fare such as Lebkuchen but rebranded them as ‘winter delicacies’.
The event was a presentation by the Chairman of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany, Aiman Mazyek, who has written the book What Do Muslims Do at Christmas?: Islamic Faith in Everyday Life in Germany.
The invitation to guests, from ambassador Nikolaus Marschik, was described as a “cosy get-together with winter delicacies.”
A reporter attending the event wanted to know exactly what the Austrians suddenly considered “winter delicacies” and asked the embassy for a clarification.
The ambassador then admitted that the traditional Christmas foods had been rebranded out of respect for Islam.
