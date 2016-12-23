Oh you mean the liberal Rockette who didn’t want to perform for Trump is lying about being forced? Who would have thought?

(CNN)The Madison Square Garden Company said on Friday that the famous Radio City Rockettes dancers would not be compelled to perform next month at President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural festivities.

“For a Rockette to be considered for an event, they must voluntarily sign up and are never told they have to perform at a particular event, including the inaugural,” MSG said in a statement. “It is always their choice. In fact, for the coming inauguration, we had more Rockettes request to participate than we have slots available.”

