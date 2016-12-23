President Obama is in office for only 1 more month, and he’s already rolling out his last-ditch regulations. So here’s a final reminder: pic.twitter.com/Kt9LXmbI6V — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) December 21, 2016

Obama is rushing through all manner of executive orders and regulations before he leaves office.

Paul Ryan gives him some Constitutional instruction.

It’s good to always remember – what’s done by the executive order, can be undone by the executive order and January 20th and Trump is coming.

28 days and counting…



