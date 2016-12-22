Via BBC:

Two men have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack on a shopping centre in Oberhausen near the Dutch border, police say.

The brothers, aged 31 and 28 and born in Kosovo, were detained early on Friday morning in Duisburg.

Germany is on high alert after Monday’s attack in Berlin, which left 12 dead.

A Europe-wide manhunt continues for Anis Amri, the Tunisian man suspected of driving a lorry into the Breitscheidplatz Christmas market.

There is no indication so far that Friday’s arrests are linked to the Berlin attack.

German officials have confirmed Anis Amri’s fingerprints were found inside the truck that was used to kill 12 people and wound 49 others on Monday evening.

