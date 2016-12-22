Who would have guessed?

Via Daily Caller:

YouTube prankster Adam Saleh was “definitely racebaiting” when he claimed that he was kicked off of a Delta Airlines flight on Wednesday for speaking Arabic, a fellow passenger is claiming.

And the boyfriend of another man on the London-New York City flight says that Saleh is a “social media whore” who is lying about what happened before he was booted from the Delta airplane.

Saleh claimed in a now-viral video that he and a friend were kicked off of the airplane after he spoke to his mother on the phone in Arabic. The YouTube personality, who has numerous videos of airplane-related hoaxes on his YouTube channel, said that white passengers became outraged after he and his friend continued speaking in Arabic.

Delta issued a statement late Wednesday disputing Saleh’s claims. Saleh and his friend, “Slim” Albaher, released a video later reiterating their story.

