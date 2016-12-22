She always knew. It’s just that she didn’t think saying ‘power and money’ would go over so well.

Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton felt compelled to run for president despite lacking a clear campaign vision, Vice President Joe Biden argued in an interview published Thursday.

“I don’t think she ever really figured it out,” Biden told the Los Angeles Times’ Mike Memoli. “And by the way, I think it was really hard for her to decide to run.”

Biden said Clinton likely felt obliged to run for president and that the historic nature of her bid weighed on her decision-making.

“She thought she had no choice but to run. That, as the first woman who had an opportunity to win the presidency, I think it was a real burden on her,” Biden said.

