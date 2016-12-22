You may recall, Gersh Kuntzmann is the loon who complained of PTSD after firing an AR-15.

The Kremlin is now demanding an apology from Kuntzmann.

She also addressed the columnist directly, criticizing the author for comparing the assassination of the Russian official to the 1938 assassination of the Nazi ambassador to France by a Jewish student, Herschel Grynszpan.

“Gersh Kuntzman, are you seriously comparing a Jewish student’s ideas to the ones of Mevlut Altintas? … Don’t you understand, you have said that the fight of the Jewish people against anti-Semitism in 1930s amounts to the terrorist ways of the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra (both terror groups outlawed in Russia)? Are they really the same to you? Do you adopt the same sensitive approach to terrorist attacks happening in Israel?” Zakharova said, according to the report.[…]

In his column published on Tuesday, Kuntzman argued that Karlov was not a private citizen but a soldier of the Russian regime. Likewise, he maintained that his killer was also “a soldier — not a terrorist, mind you, but a soldier.”

“Will history vindicate Mevlut Mert Altintas, Karlov’s assassin? That’s for history to judge. But it has vindicated Grynszpan — and, indeed, vindicated others who have fought against aggression and fought for freedom,” Kuntzman wrote.