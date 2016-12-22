Djenneba Drammen is queer Gambian-American visual artist who has collaborated with ‘community organizers’ to bring you these lovely items that “will resonate particularly within unapologetically black spaces“.

Do you need a little misandry? Then this is for you! The ‘Male Tears’ Candle!



Not radical enough just to hate men? Want to knock white people too? Here’s the ‘White Tears’ Candle!



Too late to honor a cop killer, though, the ‘Assata Shakur Is Welcome Here’ is sold out.



But rest assured, you can make Christmas all about your sexual orientation:



And if the weather outside gets frightful and doesn’t become delightful, there’s always this:



Happy ‘Woke’ Holidays!



