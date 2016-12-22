screen-shot-2016-12-22-at-8-04-19-pm

Djenneba Drammen is queer Gambian-American visual artist who has collaborated with ‘community organizers’ to bring you these lovely items that “will resonate particularly within unapologetically black spaces“.

Do you need a little misandry? Then this is for you! The ‘Male Tears’ Candle!
screen-shot-2016-12-22-at-7-52-37-pm

Not radical enough just to hate men? Want to knock white people too? Here’s the ‘White Tears’ Candle!
screen-shot-2016-12-22-at-8-08-14-pm

Too late to honor a cop killer, though, the ‘Assata Shakur Is Welcome Here’ is sold out.
screen-shot-2016-12-22-at-8-08-04-pm

But rest assured, you can make Christmas all about your sexual orientation:
screen-shot-2016-12-22-at-8-10-02-pm

And if the weather outside gets frightful and doesn’t become delightful, there’s always this:
screen-shot-2016-12-22-at-8-09-55-pm

Happy ‘Woke’ Holidays!

