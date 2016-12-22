Even through all the Weiner fiasco, Hillary can’t pitch Huma, they’ve been together for twenty years.

Via Daily Mail:

Hillary Clinton and top aide Huma Abedin were pictured together on Thursday for the first time since losing the presidential election.

The pair chatted and Abedin smiled as they walked out of Clinton’s office in the Midtown neighborhood of New York City.

They had spent five hours inside the office before Abedin and an unidentified woman walked Clinton to a waiting vehicle and sent her on her way with a box of documents.

The lengthy meeting came in the week of an uncomfortable reminded of the final crisis to hit Clinton’s campaign, and Huma’s role in it: the unsealing of an FBI search warrant looking for secret emails on Abedin’s pervert estranged husband Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

Keep reading…