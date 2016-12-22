When you have nothing to say apart from, “I have a vagina” and “It’s my time”, it tends not to resonate…

My how the mighty have fallen.

Hillary Clinton, Anthony Weiner and Tim Kaine have been named to GQ’s “Least Influential People Of 2016” list, the men’s magazine announced Thursday.

Clinton, of course, won the popular vote in the presidential election, receiving the support of more than 65 million Americans. But the Democratic pol was honored for her status as a historic loser in the Electoral College to Donald Trump.

“When you lose an election to Donald Trump, you belong on this list,” GQ writer Drew Magary said Clinton.

“How do you f— that up??” the indignant scribe queried.

