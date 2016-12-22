They mock her for flying coach. Had she not, they would have knocked her for being elitist. Insane.

Via Daily Caller:

After Ivanka Trump was harassed by a man on a JetBlue flight, prominent liberals took to Twitter to try and dissuade the public from feeling sympathy for the 31-year-old mother of three. Dan Goldstein chased Ivanka down specifically to harass her, according to his husband, Matthew Lasner, who bragged about the harassment ahead of time. Despite the fact that Lasner announced the harassment ahead of time, some liberals still tried to cast doubt on the story’s veracity or urged against sympathy for Ivanka. The Guardian’s Jessica Valenti, who routinely speaks out against harassment of women, thinks Ivanka should have been able to “handle” the harassment, which she referred to as “criticism. Keep reading…

TMZ reported that Ivanka did handle it well, that she tried to distract her children and ignore the crazy man.

Apparently Jet Blue didn’t think screaming at and harassing a passenger and her children was just ‘criticism’.

“The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly,” JetBlue said in a statement issued later Thursday. “If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight,” the airline said. “In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”



