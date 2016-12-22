Karma is a beyotch. Update to this previous story.

Via Central Maine:

A local propane dealer who said in a recent message that he won’t sell to anyone who voted for President-elect Donald Trump has been delivering and dispensing gas without a state license for at least two years, state officials said this week.

Michael Turner, who operates of Turner LP Gas Service on Canaan Road, left a message for would-be customers on his company’s voice mail, saying “If you voted for Donald Trump for president, I will no longer be delivering your gas. Please find someone else.” That message was left on a Friday, when the weather was bitterly cold. The message goes on to say that the cost of gas remains $110 a bottle, with payment due on delivery.[…]

Meanwhile, the voice mail generated instant backlash, as reviews on Google in the last week have virtually all been negative. While there were a handful of reviews praising Turner for his political stand, the majority have posted negative remarks. One reviewer wrote, “I would never let a person go cold based on their political affiliations. Thanks for affirming why voting Trump was the right choice.”

On Wednesday morning, Turner said he did not expect this level of reaction from people, and that he has received calls from across the United States. Despite his message, Turner said he has never actually denied anyone gas, and his intent was just to point out Trump is “unfit to be president of anything.” But still, he was surprised at the negative reaction this has generated.

