Love lost…

Via Daily Caller:

In a recent interview with The Atlantic’s Ta-Nehisi Coates, President Barack Obama, who in 2008 said he was “not in favor of gay marriage,” expressed frustration with the “gay activists,” who he says pestered him throughout his presidency.

Obama criticized the lack of “awareness” among LGBT activists, suggesting that both they and immigration reform activists would not have criticized him if they had done “sufficient homework” on the issues they were protesting, adding later those activists made him feel “a little bit hurt.”

Keep reading…