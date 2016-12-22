Michael Moore and a few Hollywood leftists are all she has left.

Via Biz Pac Review:

Former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton may have won the popular vote, but the vast majority of voters said they don’t want to see her run again, a Suffolk University/USA TODAY poll released Wednesday found.

Of the Independents and Democrats surveyed, a whopping 62 percent of voters said she shouldn’t run in 2020, faring much worse than her primary challenger, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who had just 38 percent saying he should opt out.

Just 23 percent said they were excited about the thought of her running again after President-elect Donald Trump won by a landslide in a surprise upset.

