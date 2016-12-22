Choom gang revisited…

Via Daily Caller:

President Barack Obama has commuted the sentences of 657 cocaine dealers since Aug. 3, a Daily Caller analysis reveals.

That represents nearly 80 percent of the commutations the president has given since August. Commutations are a form of clemency, which reduces the sentences of federal prisoners. President Obama has given more commutations then the past 11 presidents combined, and The New York Times reports he plans to give more before his final day in office.

