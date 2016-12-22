. @KellyannePolls on new role as Counselor to the President: "It's also very humbling… it's difficult to pass that up." pic.twitter.com/nc7Fda8bIu

Via Biz Pac Review:

Trump will be getting much of his most crucial advice from the woman who helped launch him to victory.

President-elect Donald Trump‘s transition team announced in a statement Thursday former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway has been tagged to serve as counselor to the president when he takes office on January 20, 2017.

Trump acknowledged in the statement that Conway “played a crucial role in my victory.”

“She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message,” the president-elect added.

