They let him go because they found the ID of the Tunisian man and DNA of someone other than the Pakistani in the truck. But that may not mean he was innocent, may just mean there was more than one…

GWADAR: Naveed Baloch — the Pakistani asylum seeker who was detained in Berlin for his suspected involvement in a deadly assault in which 12 people died early this week, and who was said to have been released late on Tuesday for lack of evidence against him — has neither contacted his family nor reached the refugee shelter in the German capital where he was living.

Naveed’s father Hassan Baloch told Dawn on Wednesday that his son had gone missing.

He said he had not been contacted by Naveed even though media reports said his son had been set free by the Berlin police on Tuesday night.

