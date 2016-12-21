We got kicked out of a @Delta airplane because I spoke Arabic to my mom on the phone and with my friend slim… WTFFFFFFFF please spread pic.twitter.com/P5dQCE0qos

Delta isn’t going to lie down for this hoaxer.

Via The Hill:

Delta Airlines is disputing the claims of a YouTube star who said he was thrown off a flight Wednesday for speaking Arabic.

The airline in a statement Wednesday said Adam Saleh was kicked off the flight because he was shouting and being disruptive – not because he was speaking Arabic.

“Upon landing the crew was debriefed and multiple passenger statements collected. Based on the information collected to date, it appears the customers who were removed sought to disrupt the cabin with provocative behavior, including shouting,” the statement read.

Keep reading…