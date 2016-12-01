Via Mediaite:

The National Fraternal Order of Police yesterday posted an open letter to the CEO of Walmart expressing their concern about third-party vendors selling shirts and sweatshirts with “Bulletproof” and “Black Lives Matter” on them.

In the letter, which you can see below, FOP national president Chuck Canterbury writes, “At a time of year when we as a nation and indeed, as a world, should be coming together in hopes of peace on Earth and goodwill toward men, these third party sellers are profiting from racial division. Commercializing our differences will not help our local police and communities to build greater trust and respect for one another.”

Walmart sent a statement to CNNMoney in response that says, “Like other online retailers, we have a marketplace with millions of items offered by third parties that includes Blue Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter merchandise. After hearing concerns from customers, we are removing the specific item with the ‘bulletproof’ reference.”