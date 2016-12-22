Leave the fake news to the professionals.

Via WISTV:

A Facebook user sparked panic and concern with a post about a Montgomery child being struck and killed by a stray bullet. But it turns out her post was nothing but false information.

Now, the woman behind the post may face criminal charges since the resulting investigation wasted public safety resources.

In the meantime, the Montgomery Public Safety Department is doing its best to calm the public’s fears and set the record straight.

The Facebook post in question alluded to a child being fatally wounded in a shooting on Madison Avenue this past Saturday, December 17. That area of downtown Montgomery was busy with the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl taking place at Cramton Bowl that day. The post caused a firestorm on social media and alarmed many in the community.

Keep reading…