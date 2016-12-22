He is looking for social justice. I disagree with the alleged damage to the display however this has the earmarks of a false flag.

Via Palm Beach Post:

Shortly after half-a-dozen mothers gathered Wednesday morning to protest a “satanic display” at a Boca Raton park, the middle school teacher who erected the display said it was reaction he expected.

“This experiment successfully exposed what local religious folks are — paranoid, uber-sensitive cowards afraid of the changing demographics,” said Preston J. Smith, who placed a pentagram display at Boca’s Sanborn Square two weeks ago .

The Boca Raton Middle School English teacher did not teach class Wednesday for undisclosed reasons, but he said he is confident his job is secure despite public scrutiny of his outside activities.

Smith describes himself as an atheist. He said he put up the 10-foot pentagram with a “devil symbol” in its center to “call out Christian hypocrisy and bias in taxpayer-funded public arenas, while pushing for the separation of church and state.”

Sanborn Square is a city-designated “free speech” zone, and Smith secured the proper permit before erecting the display. But the display, nestled between a Biblical nativity scene and a Christmas tree, was vandalized overnight Tuesday, police reported.

The pentagram and image at the display’s center symbolize religious freedom, Smith said.

“This is basically about equal rights and testing free speech,” he said. “At the core, this is a social experiment.”

Keep reading…